1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-0,985 0,840-0,991 0,835-0,945 0,830-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,650 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,745-0,750 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed