1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,822-0,965 0,840-0,985 0,819-0,951 0,835-0,945 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 0,990-0,995 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,155-1,156 1,005-1,006 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,065 1,635 1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed