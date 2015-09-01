1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,822-0,965 0,840-0,985 0,819-0,951 0,835-0,945
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 0,990-0,995 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,155-1,156 1,005-1,006 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,055 1,065 1,635 1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed