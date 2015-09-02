Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,600 0,825-0,988 00,700 0,819-0,965 Gondal 01,500 840-0,995 02,000 837-0,970 Jasdan 0,200 810-0,981 0,300 800-0,950 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,004 01,000 860-1,021 Junagadh 01,000 847-1,006 01,500 825-1,000 Keshod 00,500 833-0,970 00,500 815-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,835-0,988 0,822-0,965 0,825-0,975 0,819-0,951 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,325-1,471 1,275-1,480 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,140-2,960 2,150-3,046 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,721-0,780 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 024 773-810 731-748 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,055 1,640 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 589 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 611 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed