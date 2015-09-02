1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,835-0,988 0,822-0,965 0,825-0,975 0,819-0,951 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,010-1,015 0,990-0,995 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,025-1,026 1,005-1,006 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,055 1,655 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,815-1,820 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,830 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed