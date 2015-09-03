* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Groundnut arrivals were low as most of the market yards were closed on account of Janmasthami festival holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,03,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 00,600 0,825-0,988 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 840-0,995 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 810-0,981 Jamnagar 01,000 834-1,015 01,000 850-1,004 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 847-1,006 Keshod 01,000 849-0,972 00,500 833-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,835-0,988 0,000-0,000 0,825-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,325-1,471 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,140-2,960 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,721-0,780 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 773-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,660 1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil label tin 1,820-1,825 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed