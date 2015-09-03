1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil improved due to export demand. 3. Cotton seed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,835-0,988 0,000-0,000 0,825-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,035-1,036 1,025-1,026 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,070 1,670 1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,710 Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 610 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,825 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed