Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,06,000 versus 0,03,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,600 0,831-0,996 00,600 0,825-0,988
Gondal 01,000 835-1,005 01,500 840-0,995
Jasdan 0,200 800-0,975 0,200 810-0,981
Jamnagar 01,000 820-1,033 01,000 834-1,015
Junagadh 01,000 821-1,000 01,000 847-1,006
Keshod 00,500 826-0,965 01,000 849-0,972
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,836-0,996 0,835-0,988 0,831-0,980 0,825-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,430 1,260-1,464 1,325-1,471
Sesame (Black) 0,130 2,001-2,900 2,140-2,960
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,110 0,725-0,794 0,721-0,780
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 773-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,085 1,080 1,675 1,670
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 613 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,310-1,305 1,300-1,305
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed