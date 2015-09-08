Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,06,000 versus 0,03,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,600 0,831-0,996 00,600 0,825-0,988 Gondal 01,000 835-1,005 01,500 840-0,995 Jasdan 0,200 800-0,975 0,200 810-0,981 Jamnagar 01,000 820-1,033 01,000 834-1,015 Junagadh 01,000 821-1,000 01,000 847-1,006 Keshod 00,500 826-0,965 01,000 849-0,972 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,836-0,996 0,835-0,988 0,831-0,980 0,825-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,175-1,176 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 1,260-1,464 1,325-1,471 Sesame (Black) 0,130 2,001-2,900 2,140-2,960 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,725-0,794 0,721-0,780 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 773-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,080 1,675 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 613 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,310-1,305 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed