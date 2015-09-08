1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,836-0,996 0,835-0,988 0,831-0,980 0,825-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,175-1,176 1,025-1,026 1,035-1,036 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,090 1,080 1,685 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720 Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 613 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,850-1,855 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.