1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,836-0,996 0,835-0,988 0,831-0,980 0,825-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,175-1,176 1,025-1,026 1,035-1,036
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,090 1,080 1,685 1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720
Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 591 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 613 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,850-1,855 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
included in market prices.