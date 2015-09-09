Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,06,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,300 0,840-1,017 00,600 0,831-0,996 Gondal 01,500 830-1,006 01,000 835-1,005 Jasdan 0,200 829-0,966 0,200 800-0,975 Jamnagar 01,500 820-1,033 01,000 820-1,033 Junagadh 01,500 845-1,020 01,000 821-1,000 Keshod 00,500 820-0,988 00,500 826-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,017 0,836-0,996 0,840-0,975 0,831-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,490 1,277-1,450 1,260-1,464 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,024-2,894 2,001-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,721-0,794 0,725-0,794 Rapeseeds 009 700-774 773-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,090 1,700 1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed