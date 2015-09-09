Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,06,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,300 0,840-1,017 00,600 0,831-0,996 Gondal 01,500 830-1,006 01,000 835-1,005 Jasdan 0,200 829-0,966 0,200 800-0,975 Jamnagar 01,500 820-1,033 01,000 820-1,033 Junagadh 01,500 845-1,020 01,000 821-1,000 Keshod 00,500 820-0,988 00,500 826-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,017 0,836-0,996 0,840-0,975 0,831-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,490 1,277-1,450 1,260-1,464 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,024-2,894 2,001-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,721-0,794 0,725-0,794 Rapeseeds 009 700-774 773-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,090 1,700 1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12