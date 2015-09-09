Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,017 0,836-0,996 0,840-0,975 0,831-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,090 1,700 1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,730 Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 617 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,060 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Vanaspati Ghee p 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: p Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12