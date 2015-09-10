Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 10
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,845-1,021 00,300 0,840-1,017
Gondal 02,000 850-1,005 01,500 830-1,006
Jasdan 0,200 838-0,952 0,200 829-0,966
Jamnagar 00,500 850-1,035 01,500 820-1,033
Junagadh 01,000 825-1,011 01,500 845-1,020
Keshod 00,500 800-0,984 00,500 820-0,988
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,865-1,021 0,860-1,017 0,845-0,988 0,840-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,510 1,340-1,561 1,277-1,450
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,050-3,036 2,024-2,894
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,105 0,711-0,784 0,721-0,794
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-774
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,100 1,705 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed