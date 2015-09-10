1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,021 0,860-1,017 0,845-0,988 0,840-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,100 1,715 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,740 Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760 Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Vanaspati Ghee p 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: p Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,845-1,021 00,300 0,840-1,017 Gondal 02,000 850-1,005 01,500 830-1,006 Jasdan 0,200 838-0,952 0,200 829-0,966 Jamnagar 00,500 850-1,035 01,500 820-1,033 Junagadh 01,000 825-1,011 01,500 845-1,020 Keshod 00,500 800-0,984 00,500 820-0,988 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,021 0,860-1,017 0,845-0,988 0,840-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,340-1,561 1,277-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,050-3,036 2,024-2,894 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,105 0,711-0,784 0,721-0,794 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-774 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,100 1,705 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed