1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,865-1,021 0,860-1,017 0,845-0,988 0,840-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,100 1,715 1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,740
Raeeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760
Sesa e oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855
Vanaspati Ghee p 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
p Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 10
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,845-1,021 00,300 0,840-1,017
Gondal 02,000 850-1,005 01,500 830-1,006
Jasdan 0,200 838-0,952 0,200 829-0,966
Jamnagar 00,500 850-1,035 01,500 820-1,033
Junagadh 01,000 825-1,011 01,500 845-1,020
Keshod 00,500 800-0,984 00,500 820-0,988
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,865-1,021 0,860-1,017 0,845-0,988 0,840-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,510 1,340-1,561 1,277-1,450
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,050-3,036 2,024-2,894
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,105 0,711-0,784 0,721-0,794
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-774
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,100 1,705 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,740
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,850-1,855
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed