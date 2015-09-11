Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 11
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,835-1,016 00,500 0,845-1,021
Gondal 02,500 845-1,022 02,000 850-1,005
Jasdan 0,200 835-0,960 0,200 838-0,952
Jamnagar 01,500 860-1,012 00,500 850-1,035
Junagadh 02,000 824-1,029 01,000 825-1,011
Keshod 00,500 810-0,965 00,500 800-0,984
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,855-1,016 0,865-1,021 0,835-0,975 0,845-0,988
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,880 1,272-1,540 1,340-1,561
Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,044-2,920 2,050-3,036
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,180 0,725-0,795 0,711-0,784
Rapeseeds 070 757-809 700-774
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,110 1,720 1,715
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed