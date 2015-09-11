Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,835-1,016 00,500 0,845-1,021 Gondal 02,500 845-1,022 02,000 850-1,005 Jasdan 0,200 835-0,960 0,200 838-0,952 Jamnagar 01,500 860-1,012 00,500 850-1,035 Junagadh 02,000 824-1,029 01,000 825-1,011 Keshod 00,500 810-0,965 00,500 800-0,984 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,016 0,865-1,021 0,835-0,975 0,845-0,988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,272-1,540 1,340-1,561 Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,044-2,920 2,050-3,036 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,725-0,795 0,711-0,784 Rapeseeds 070 757-809 700-774 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,110 1,720 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed