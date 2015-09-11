1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,855-1,016 0,865-1,021 0,835-0,975 0,845-0,988 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,730 1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,750-0,755 Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.