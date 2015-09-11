1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,855-1,016 0,865-1,021 0,835-0,975 0,845-0,988
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,730 1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,870-1,875 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,880-1,885
Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,750-0,755
Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.