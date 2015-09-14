Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,840-1,040 00,500 0,835-1,016 Gondal 01,500 864-1,025 02,500 845-1,022 Jasdan 0,200 825-0,983 0,200 835-0,960 Jamnagar 01,000 845-1,030 01,500 860-1,012 Junagadh 02,500 840-1,002 02,000 824-1,029 Keshod 00,500 832-0,960 00,500 810-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,040 0,865-1,021 0,840-1,008 0,845-0,988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 1,025-1,026 1,025-1,026 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,620 1,345-1,553 1,340-1,561 Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,060-2,934 2,050-3,036 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,725-0,785 0,711-0,784 Rapeseeds 055 720-834 700-774 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,120 1,730 1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed