* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,850-1,032 00,500 0,840-1,040
Gondal 02,000 865-1,039 01,500 864-1,025
Jasdan 0,200 810-0,985 0,200 825-0,983
Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,055 01,000 845-1,030
Junagadh 02,000 833-1,024 02,500 840-1,002
Keshod 00,500 820-0,965 00,500 832-0,960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,032 0,850-1,040 0,850-1,000 0,840-1,008
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,075-1,076
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,340 1,266-1,550 1,345-1,553
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,010-2,908 2,060-2,934
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,710-0,776 0,725-0,785
Rapeseeds 035 725-835 720-834
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,120 1,715 1,730
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed