* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,850-1,032 00,500 0,840-1,040 Gondal 02,000 865-1,039 01,500 864-1,025 Jasdan 0,200 810-0,985 0,200 825-0,983 Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,055 01,000 845-1,030 Junagadh 02,000 833-1,024 02,500 840-1,002 Keshod 00,500 820-0,965 00,500 832-0,960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,032 0,850-1,040 0,850-1,000 0,840-1,008 (auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,075-1,076 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,340 1,266-1,550 1,345-1,553 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,010-2,908 2,060-2,934 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,710-0,776 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 035 725-835 720-834 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,120 1,715 1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed