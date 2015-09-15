1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,032 0,850-1,040 0,850-1,000 0,840-1,008 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,075-1,076 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,120 1,725 1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,760 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 614 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.