1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,032 0,850-1,040 0,850-1,000 0,840-1,008
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,075-1,076
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,120 1,725 1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,760
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 614 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,890-1,895
Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760
Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.