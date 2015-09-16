* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up on rumour of import duty hike. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,830-1,041 00,500 0,850-1,032 Gondal 01,500 850-1,035 02,000 865-1,039 Jasdan 0,300 835-0,977 0,200 810-0,985 Jamnagar 01,000 865-1,064 01,000 840-1,055 Junagadh 02,500 830-1,038 02,000 833-1,024 Keshod 00,500 825-0,991 00,500 820-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,041 0,860-1,032 0,830-1,025 0,850-1,000 (auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,400-1,550 1,266-1,550 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,115-2,880 2,010-2,908 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,711-0,778 0,710-0,776 Rapeseeds 030 714-838 725-835 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,115 1,725 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,812 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,822 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil label tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed