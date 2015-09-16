1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to firm global advices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,041 0,860-1,032 0,830-1,025 0,850-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,050-1,055 1,070-1,075 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,065-1,066 1,085-1,086 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,115 1,710 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,760 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,855-1,860 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,885-1,890 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. **** All the markets will remain close tomorrow on account of Jain Samvatsari.