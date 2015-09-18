* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,825-1,029 00,500 0,830-1,041 Gondal 02,000 844-1,010 01,500 850-1,035 Jasdan 0,300 812-0,975 0,300 835-0,977 Jamnagar 01,500 850-1,045 01,000 865-1,064 Junagadh 02,000 843-1,020 02,500 830-1,038 Keshod 00,500 834-0,984 00,500 825-0,991 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,029 0,850-1,041 0,825-0,985 0,830-1,025 (auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,230 1,381-1,550 1,400-1,550 Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,094-2,875 2,115-2,880 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,705-0,775 0,711-0,778 Rapeseeds 040 812-821 714-838 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,105 1,705 1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 622 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed