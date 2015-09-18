* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,825-1,029 00,500 0,830-1,041
Gondal 02,000 844-1,010 01,500 850-1,035
Jasdan 0,300 812-0,975 0,300 835-0,977
Jamnagar 01,500 850-1,045 01,000 865-1,064
Junagadh 02,000 843-1,020 02,500 830-1,038
Keshod 00,500 834-0,984 00,500 825-0,991
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,029 0,850-1,041 0,825-0,985 0,830-1,025
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,085-1,086 1,085-1,086
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,230 1,381-1,550 1,400-1,550
Sesame (Black) 0,220 2,094-2,875 2,115-2,880
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,425 0,705-0,775 0,711-0,778
Rapeseeds 040 812-821 714-838
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,105 1,705 1,710
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 622 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil label tin 1,850-1,855 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,765-0,770
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed