1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,029 0,850-1,041 0,825-0,985 0,830-1,025
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,020-1,025 1,050-1,055
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,035-1,036 1,065-1,066
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,105 1,705 1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,740 1,750
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,875-1,880
Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,860 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,780-0,785
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.