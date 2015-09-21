1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-1,008 0,860-1,029 0,830-0,975 0,825-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,000-1,005 1,020-1,025 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,015-1,016 1,035-1,036 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,100 1,700 1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,740 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 617 0,965-0,970 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,860 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.