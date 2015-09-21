1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-1,008 0,860-1,029 0,830-0,975 0,825-0,985
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 1,000-1,005 1,020-1,025
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 1,015-1,016 1,035-1,036
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,100 1,700 1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,740
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 617 0,965-0,970 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870
Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,860
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770
Sesase oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.