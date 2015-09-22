1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,842-1,015 0,840-1,008 0,828-0,988 0,830-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,190-1,195 1,050-1,055 1,000-1,005 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,205-1,206 1,065-1,066 1,035-1,036 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 610 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,025 2,050 3,150-3,160 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,760-0,765 Sesase oil 3,295-3,300 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.