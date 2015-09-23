* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down further due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,07,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,840-0,995 00,500 0,828-1,015 Gondal 02,000 845-1,000 01,500 820-1,004 Jasdan 0,200 833-0,965 0,200 810-0,970 Jamnagar 01,000 865-1,050 01,000 850-1,045 Junagadh 01,000 840-1,005 02,000 838-1,012 Keshod 00,500 811-0,970 00,500 825-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-0,995 0,842-1,015 0,840-0,940 0,828-0,988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 1,070-1,075 1,050-1,055 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,275-1,276 1,255-1,256 1,085-1,086 1,065-1,066 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,920 1,380-1,550 1,372-1,570 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,250-2,952 2,075-2,855 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,421 0,721-0,789 0,740-0,792 Rapeseeds 040 781-826 811-816 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 613 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,025 3,120-3,130 3,150-3,160 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,295-3,300 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed