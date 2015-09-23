Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down further due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,07,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,840-0,995 00,500 0,828-1,015 Gondal 02,000 845-1,000 01,500 820-1,004 Jasdan 0,200 833-0,965 0,200 810-0,970 Jamnagar 01,000 865-1,050 01,000 850-1,045 Junagadh 01,000 840-1,005 02,000 838-1,012 Keshod 00,500 811-0,970 00,500 825-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-0,995 0,842-1,015 0,840-0,940 0,828-0,988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 1,070-1,075 1,050-1,055 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,275-1,276 1,255-1,256 1,085-1,086 1,065-1,066 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,920 1,380-1,550 1,372-1,570 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,250-2,952 2,075-2,855 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,421 0,721-0,789 0,740-0,792 Rapeseeds 040 781-826 811-816 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 613 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,025 3,120-3,130 3,150-3,160 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil label tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,295-3,300 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12