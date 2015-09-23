Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-0,995 0,842-1,015 0,840-0,940 0,828-0,988 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,240-1,245 1,090-1,095 1,050-1,055 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,255-1,256 1,105-1,106 1,065-1,066 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 613 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,025 3,120-3,130 3,150-3,160 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,295-3,300 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12