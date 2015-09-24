* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,07,000 versus 0,07,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,830-1,019 00,500 0,840-0,995
Gondal 01,500 835-1,012 02,000 845-1,000
Jasdan 0,200 834-0,949 0,200 833-0,965
Jamnagar 01,500 900-1,000 01,000 865-1,050
Junagadh 01,500 820-0,972 01,000 840-1,005
Keshod 00,500 805-0,945 00,500 811-0,970
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,019 0,860-0,995 0,830-0,994 0,840-0,940
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,295-1,296 1,295-1,296 1,105-1,106 1,105-1,106
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,910 1,376-1,511 1,380-1,550
Sesame (Black) 0,420 2,150-2,974 2,250-2,952
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,715-0,779 0,721-0,789
Rapeseeds 029 750-798 781-826
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,705 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 613 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,835 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,770-0,775
Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed