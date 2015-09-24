1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,019 0,860-0,995 0,830-0,994 0,840-0,940 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,280-1,285 1,040-1,045 1,090-1,095 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,295-1,296 1,055-1,056 1,105-1,106 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,705 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 613 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.