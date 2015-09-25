* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,07,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,855-1,005 00,500 0,830-1,019 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 835-1,012 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 834-0,949 Jamnagar 02,000 880-0,995 01,500 900-1,000 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 820-0,972 Keshod 01,000 823-0,950 00,500 805-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,005 0,850-1,019 0,855-0,990 0,830-0,994 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,240-1,436 1,376-1,511 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,220-2,945 2,150-2,974 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,721-0,786 0,715-0,779 Rapeseeds 052 701-809 750-798 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,705 1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 622 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,835 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil label tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed