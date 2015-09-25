1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,005 0,850-1,019 0,855-0,990 0,830-0,994 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 1,020-1,025 1,040-1,045 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,255-1,256 1,035-1,036 1,055-1,056 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,705 1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 622 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.