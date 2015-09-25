1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,865-1,005 0,850-1,019 0,855-0,990 0,830-0,994
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 1,020-1,025 1,040-1,045
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,255-1,256 1,035-1,036 1,055-1,056
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,705 1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 622 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,000 2,000 3,120-3,130 3,120-3,130
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,825 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870
Groun nut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,770-0,775
Sesase oil 3,265-3,270 3,265-3,270
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.