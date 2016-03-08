Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 08 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,972 0,748-0,985 0,718-0,915 0,742-0,911 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 0,930-0,935 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,115-1,116 0,945-0,946 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 1,435 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 561 559 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 591 589 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,585 0,580 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,595 0,590 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.