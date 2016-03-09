India soybean, soyoil futures rise on hopes of good monsoon rains
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,725-0,960 03,000 0,717-0,972 Gondal 05,000 723-0,925 06,000 715-0,943 Jasdan 0,200 710-0,908 0,300 743-0,910 Jamnagar 02,000 721-0,920 02,500 705-0,924 Junagadh 03,500 726-0,961 04,000 732-0,980 Keshod 01,000 725-0,930 01,000 728-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,960 0,740-0,972 0,725-0,920 0,717-0,915 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,051-1,189 1,025-1,165 Sesame (Black) 0,320 2,020-2,953 2,026-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,310 0,533-0,561 0,524-0,580 Rapeseeds 100 620-660 630-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,910 1,440 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 561 561 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 591 591 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,595 0,585 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,605 0,595 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.
* Says decided to keep MCLRs of bank unchanged; effective from 18th May, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: