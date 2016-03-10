Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 10
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien prices moved up due to firm global advices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,730-0,970 03,000 0,725-0,960
Gondal 04,500 725-0,947 05,000 723-0,925
Jasdan 0,300 725-0,900 0,200 710-0,908
Jamnagar 02,000 715-0,940 02,000 721-0,920
Junagadh 02,500 740-0,955 03,500 726-0,961
Keshod 01,000 725-0,914 01,000 725-0,930
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,970 0,740-0,960 0,730-0,935 0,725-0,920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,412 1,060-1,212 1,051-1,189
Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,900-2,968 2,020-2,953
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,520-0,590 0,533-0,561
Rapeseeds 100 580-660 620-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,445 1,435
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 561 561 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 591 591 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,605 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,560-1,575 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed