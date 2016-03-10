Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien prices moved up due to firm global advices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,730-0,970 03,000 0,725-0,960 Gondal 04,500 725-0,947 05,000 723-0,925 Jasdan 0,300 725-0,900 0,200 710-0,908 Jamnagar 02,000 715-0,940 02,000 721-0,920 Junagadh 02,500 740-0,955 03,500 726-0,961 Keshod 01,000 725-0,914 01,000 725-0,930 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,970 0,740-0,960 0,730-0,935 0,725-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,412 1,060-1,212 1,051-1,189 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,900-2,968 2,020-2,953 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,520-0,590 0,533-0,561 Rapeseeds 100 580-660 620-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,445 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 561 561 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 591 591 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,605 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed