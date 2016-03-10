Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 10
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien improved due to firm global advice.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,970 0,740-0,960 0,730-0,935 0,725-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,445 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 561 561 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 591 591 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305
Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.