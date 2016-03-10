Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 10 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,970 0,740-0,960 0,730-0,935 0,725-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 1,445 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 561 561 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 591 591 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,610 0,605 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,620 0,615 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.