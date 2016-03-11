Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advice from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,730-0,960 02,500 0,730-0,970 Gondal 05,000 726-0,916 04,500 725-0,947 Jasdan 0,200 720-0,890 0,300 725-0,900 Jamnagar 01,500 721-0,915 02,000 715-0,940 Junagadh 02,000 722-0,908 02,500 740-0,955 Keshod 01,000 710-0,926 01,000 725-0,914 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,960 0,750-0,970 0,730-0,955 0,730-0,935 (auction price) Market delivery 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,095-1,096 1,095-1,096 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,066-1,230 1,060-1,212 Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,905-2,990 1,900-2,968 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,195 0,517-0,587 0,520-0,590 Rapeseeds 100 620-670 580-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,920 1,450 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 564 561 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 594 591 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,605 0,610 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,615 0,620 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed