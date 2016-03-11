Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 11 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advice from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,960 0,750-0,970 0,730-0,955 0,730-0,935 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,095-1,096 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,920 1,475 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 571 561 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 601 591 0,930-0,935 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,440 1,440 2,300-2,305 2,300-2,305 Castor oil commercial 0,615 0,610 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,625 0,620 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,585-1,590 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,595-1,600 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,615-1,620 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,495-2,500 2,495-2,500 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,500-1,505 1,450-1,455 Vanaspati Ghee 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,200-29,300 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.