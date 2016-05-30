Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,834-1,195 05,000 0,846-1,175 Gondal 08,000 855-1,201 07,500 850-1,195 Jasdan 0,600 829-1,097 0,500 815-1,089 Jamnagar 03,500 821-1,160 04,000 840-1,180 Junagadh 05,500 840-1,149 06,000 825-1,165 Keshod 03,000 861-1,195 03,500 885-1,190 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,842-1,195 0,861-1,175 0,834-1,173 0,846-1,165 (auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,230-1,394 1,190-1,330 Sesame (Black) 0,510 1,410-2,302 1,500-2,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,540 0,535-0,618 0,560-0,611 Rapeseeds 069 670-700 660-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,155 1,155 1,810 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 659 657 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,637 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,647 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed