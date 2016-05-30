Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,842-1,195 0,861-1,175 0,834-1,173 0,846-1,165 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,155 1,820 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 657 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,637 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,647 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,860-1,865 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,890-1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.