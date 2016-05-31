Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,848-1,171 05,500 0,834-1,195 Gondal 07,500 854-1,189 08,000 855-1,201 Jasdan 0,500 820-1,105 0,600 829-1,097 Jamnagar 04,500 838-1,168 03,500 821-1,160 Junagadh 06,000 823-1,150 05,500 840-1,149 Keshod 03,000 865-1,195 03,000 861-1,195 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,871-1,171 0,842-1,195 0,848-1,164 0,834-1,173 (auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,250-1,410 1,230-1,394 Sesame (Black) 0,512 1,660-2,382 1,410-2,302 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,554-0,606 0,535-0,618 Rapeseeds 056 645-700 670-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,165 1,815 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed