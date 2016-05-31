Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,848-1,171 05,500 0,834-1,195
Gondal 07,500 854-1,189 08,000 855-1,201
Jasdan 0,500 820-1,105 0,600 829-1,097
Jamnagar 04,500 838-1,168 03,500 821-1,160
Junagadh 06,000 823-1,150 05,500 840-1,149
Keshod 03,000 865-1,195 03,000 861-1,195
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,871-1,171 0,842-1,195 0,848-1,164 0,834-1,173
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,610 1,250-1,410 1,230-1,394
Sesame (Black) 0,512 1,660-2,382 1,410-2,302
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,300 0,554-0,606 0,535-0,618
Rapeseeds 056 645-700 670-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,165 1,815 1,820
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,860-1,865 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil label tin 1,870-1,875 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,890-1,895 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed