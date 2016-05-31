Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 31 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to low export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,871-1,171 0,842-1,195 0,848-1,164 0,834-1,173 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,165 1,835 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 660 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,635 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.