Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 31
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Castor oil dropped due to low export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,871-1,171 0,842-1,195 0,848-1,164 0,834-1,173
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,165 1,835 1,820
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 658 660 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,635 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.