Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 01
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,830-1,190 05,500 0,848-1,171
Gondal 08,000 845-1,190 07,500 854-1,189
Jasdan 0,600 860-1,133 0,500 820-1,105
Jamnagar 03,500 840-1,150 04,500 838-1,168
Junagadh 05,000 830-1,162 06,000 823-1,150
Keshod 03,000 829-1,173 03,000 865-1,195
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,835-1,190 0,871-1,171 0,830-1,170 0,848-1,164
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,075-1,350 1,250-1,410
Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,600-2,370 1,660-2,382
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,561-0,609 0,554-0,606
Rapeseeds 050 680-715 645-700
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,175 1,840 1,835
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,628 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,638 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed