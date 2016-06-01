Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 01 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,830-1,190 05,500 0,848-1,171 Gondal 08,000 845-1,190 07,500 854-1,189 Jasdan 0,600 860-1,133 0,500 820-1,105 Jamnagar 03,500 840-1,150 04,500 838-1,168 Junagadh 05,000 830-1,162 06,000 823-1,150 Keshod 03,000 829-1,173 03,000 865-1,195 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,835-1,190 0,871-1,171 0,830-1,170 0,848-1,164 (auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,075-1,350 1,250-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,600-2,370 1,660-2,382 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,410 0,561-0,609 0,554-0,606 Rapeseeds 050 680-715 645-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,175 1,840 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,628 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,638 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed