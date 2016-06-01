Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,835-1,190 0,871-1,171 0,830-1,170 0,848-1,164 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,365-1,366 1,215-1,216 1,205-1,206 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,175 1,840 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,780 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,915-1,920 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,910 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.