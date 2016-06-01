Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01
1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,835-1,190 0,871-1,171 0,830-1,170 0,848-1,164
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,365-1,366 1,215-1,216 1,205-1,206
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,175 1,840 1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,780
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 658 658 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,905-1,910 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,915-1,920 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,935-1,940 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,910 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.