BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,833-1,197 05,500 0,830-1,190 Gondal 08,500 871-1,205 08,000 845-1,190 Jasdan 0,400 850-1,135 0,600 860-1,133 Jamnagar 03,000 829-1,166 03,500 840-1,150 Junagadh 05,000 821-1,170 05,000 830-1,162 Keshod 03,000 825-1,178 03,000 829-1,173 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,843-1,197 0,835-1,190 0,833-1,177 0,830-1,170 (auction price) Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,395-1,396 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,080-1,345 1,075-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,321 1,700-2,400 1,600-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,561-0,611 0,561-0,609 Rapeseeds 040 700-750 680-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,180 1,850 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 658 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)