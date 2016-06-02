Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,833-1,197 05,500 0,830-1,190 Gondal 08,500 871-1,205 08,000 845-1,190 Jasdan 0,400 850-1,135 0,600 860-1,133 Jamnagar 03,000 829-1,166 03,500 840-1,150 Junagadh 05,000 821-1,170 05,000 830-1,162 Keshod 03,000 825-1,178 03,000 829-1,173 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,843-1,197 0,835-1,190 0,833-1,177 0,830-1,170 (auction price) Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,395-1,396 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,080-1,345 1,075-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,321 1,700-2,400 1,600-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,561-0,611 0,561-0,609 Rapeseeds 040 700-750 680-715 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,180 1,850 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 658 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil label tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,945-1,950 1,935-1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,910 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed