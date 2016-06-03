Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,840-1,195 05,000 0,833-1,197 Gondal 09,000 880-1,208 08,500 871-1,205 Jasdan 0,500 833-1,136 0,400 850-1,135 Jamnagar 04,000 835-1,190 03,000 829-1,166 Junagadh 05,500 830-1,175 05,000 821-1,170 Keshod 03,000 848-1,183 03,000 825-1,178 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,195 0,843-1,197 0,840-1,180 0,833-1,177 (auction price) Market delivery 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,435-1,436 1,435-1,436 1,245-1,246 1,245-1,246 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,725 1,110-1,365 1,080-1,345 Sesame (Black) 0,485 1,820-2,415 1,700-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,420 0,555-0,606 0,561-0,611 Rapeseeds 040 700-740 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,870 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,830 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 663 661 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,625 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,635 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,955-1,960 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil label tin 1,965-1,970 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,985-1,990 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,930 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed