Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 03
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,855-1,195 0,843-1,197 0,840-1,180 0,833-1,177
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,435-1,436 1,235-1,236 1,245-1,246
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,195 1,870 1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,830 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 634 631 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 664 661 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,625 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,635 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,970-1,975 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,950 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.