Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 06
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,845-1,220 04,000 0,840-1,195
Gondal 08,000 850-1,206 09,000 880-1,208
Jasdan 0,600 830-1,165 0,500 833-1,136
Jamnagar 05,000 823-1,200 04,000 835-1,190
Junagadh 05,000 850-1,187 05,500 830-1,175
Keshod 03,000 864-1,190 03,000 848-1,183
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,220 0,855-1,195 0,845-1,195 0,840-1,180
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,960 1,125-1,355 1,110-1,365
Sesame (Black) 0,511 1,775-2,424 1,820-2,415
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,325 0,565-0,616 0,555-0,606
Rapeseeds 015 700-750 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,875 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 634 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 664 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed