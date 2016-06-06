Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,845-1,220 04,000 0,840-1,195 Gondal 08,000 850-1,206 09,000 880-1,208 Jasdan 0,600 830-1,165 0,500 833-1,136 Jamnagar 05,000 823-1,200 04,000 835-1,190 Junagadh 05,000 850-1,187 05,500 830-1,175 Keshod 03,000 864-1,190 03,000 848-1,183 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,220 0,855-1,195 0,845-1,195 0,840-1,180 (auction price) Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,125-1,355 1,110-1,365 Sesame (Black) 0,511 1,775-2,424 1,820-2,415 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,565-0,616 0,555-0,606 Rapeseeds 015 700-750 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,875 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,840 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 664 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,960 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed