Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 06 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,220 0,855-1,195 0,845-1,195 0,840-1,180 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,445-1,446 1,255-1,256 1,235-1,236 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,885 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,830 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 664 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,975-1,980 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,985-1,990 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,005-2,010 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 1,950 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.