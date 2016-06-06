Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 06
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,220 0,855-1,195 0,845-1,195 0,840-1,180
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,445-1,446 1,255-1,256 1,235-1,236
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,200 1,885 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,830
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 640 634 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 670 664 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,975-1,980 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,985-1,990 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,005-2,010 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 1,950
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.