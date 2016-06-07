Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,860-1,230 04,000 0,845-1,220 Gondal 08,500 877-1,232 08,000 850-1,206 Jasdan 0,500 840-1,190 0,600 830-1,165 Jamnagar 04,500 861-1,215 05,000 823-1,200 Junagadh 05,500 855-1,212 05,000 850-1,187 Keshod 03,000 865-1,206 03,000 864-1,190 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,230 0,860-1,220 0,860-1,195 0,845-1,195 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,780 1,135-1,465 1,125-1,355 Sesame (Black) 0,660 1,710-2,470 1,775-2,424 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,561-0,622 0,565-0,616 Rapeseeds 010 670-750 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,205 1,900 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,860 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 670 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,633 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,985-1,990 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin 1,995-2,000 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,980 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed