Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up further due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,860-1,234 04,500 0,860-1,230
Gondal 07,500 875-1,225 08,500 877-1,232
Jasdan 0,400 835-1,171 0,500 840-1,190
Jamnagar 03,500 870-1,222 04,500 861-1,215
Junagadh 06,000 880-1,215 05,500 855-1,212
Keshod 03,000 870-1,210 03,000 865-1,206
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,871-1,234 0,875-1,230 0,860-1,208 0,860-1,195
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,980 1,135-1,370 1,135-1,465
Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,740-2,419 1,710-2,470
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,145 0,570-0,625 0,561-0,622
Rapeseeds 020 650-720 670-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,915 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 645 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed