Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up further due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,860-1,234 04,500 0,860-1,230 Gondal 07,500 875-1,225 08,500 877-1,232 Jasdan 0,400 835-1,171 0,500 840-1,190 Jamnagar 03,500 870-1,222 04,500 861-1,215 Junagadh 06,000 880-1,215 05,500 855-1,212 Keshod 03,000 870-1,210 03,000 865-1,206 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,871-1,234 0,875-1,230 0,860-1,208 0,860-1,195 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,135-1,370 1,135-1,465 Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,740-2,419 1,710-2,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,145 0,570-0,625 0,561-0,622 Rapeseeds 020 650-720 670-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,915 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,890 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed