Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 08 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,871-1,234 0,875-1,230 0,860-1,208 0,860-1,195 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,920 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,890 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,010 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.