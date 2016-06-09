Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 09
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,865-1,210 04,000 0,860-1,234
Gondal 07,000 875-1,212 07,500 875-1,225
Jasdan 0,500 840-1,165 0,400 835-1,171
Jamnagar 03,000 875-1,200 03,500 870-1,222
Junagadh 05,000 846-1,211 06,000 880-1,215
Keshod 03,000 875-1,217 03,000 870-1,210
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,880-1,210 0,871-1,234 0,865-1,190 0,860-1,208
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,225 1,115-1,375 1,135-1,370
Sesame (Black) 0,680 1,770-2,389 1,740-2,419
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,561-0,615 0,570-0,625
Rapeseeds 030 680-760 650-720
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,225 1,920 1,915
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,890
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 678 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,633 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,010
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed